Office Vandalized After Biden Targets Dissident Doctor: Vaccine Shill Hotez Protected By Media

June 27, 2023





There is a big difference between fake persecution and being a dissident.

Dr. Ben Tapper is here to talk about the cowardice of Dr. Peter Hotez.

Dr. Ben Tapper is a chiropractor in Omaha, Nebraska, and also a member of the notorious “Disinformation Dozen” on Covid.

President Biden himself denounced this group to the whole country.

In the wake of that, Dr. Tapper has had his clinic vandalized, his phones hacked, his home broken into, and his PayPal and Venmo accounts seized.

Unlike Peter Hotez, Dr. Tapper knows what it’s like to actually get harassed for your beliefs.

Peter Hotez continues to refuse to debate RFK on the safety of vaccines while the media protects him from criticism.

The time is now to have this debate but Big Pharma is running scared.

The science behind vaccinations is bogus but it’s also a multi billion dollar industry.

Vaccine shills are afraid to debate because they are protecting massive profits as well as a globalist agenda of depopulation.

Right now more than ever before Americans are talking about the dangers of vaccines.

Big Pharma seeks to silence dissent because they are terrified of the truth getting out.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2wp4y4-office-vandalized-after-biden-targets-dissident-doctor-vaccine-shill-hotez-.html