Hezbollah Burkan missile wreak havoc on Israeli Branit site

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Heavy missiles were fired from Lebanese town of Rmeich by Hezbollah military, wreaking havoc on Israeli army headquarters of the 91st Territorial Division Ha-Galil at Branit site near Lebanese border. Branit military camp was completely destroyed after the arrival of Burkan, which was based on Iranian Falaq-2.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY