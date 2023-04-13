BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Forces Shocked! Thousands of EU Tanks and Combat Vehicles to Arrive in Ukraine
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
207 views • 04/13/2023

US Military News


Apr 12, 2023

In this video, we will discuss the sending of tanks and combat vehicles that the European Union sent to Ukraine for the war with Russia. We will see which countries of the European Union sent tanks and combat vehicles, the exact number, and the names and combat uses of those vehicles.


During war events such as those in Ukraine, information is not always accurate. It varies, which is understandable. The same can be said about "announcements" about the delivery of some vehicles and that these vehicles are actually already at the front. This is understandable because, in every war, there is also a war of information and misinformation.


However, you can see the approximate number of combat vehicles sent from EU countries to Ukraine at the end of this video.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


Support us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...

SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdfpVy5KJAc

Keywords
russiawareuropean unionus military newsukraineeutanksthousandscombat vehicles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy