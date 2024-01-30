Riccardo Bosi: I've Done This Before

The Heroes’ Journey: Feedback & Reflections

* We have done it before; we can do it again.

* Freemasons are panicking because they need people broken.

* They cannot tolerate individuality — and individual rights etc.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | **WARNING** For The Green Room (30 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4a3zsc-australiaone-party-warning-for-the-green-room-tonight-30-january-2024-800pm.html