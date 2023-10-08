Shehab UAV kamikaze drone of Palestinians in action

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A video of the use of the Shehab UAV kamikaze (a copy of the Iranian drone Ababil-2) appeared on the official channel of Kataib Izz al-Din al-Qassam (the combat wing of Hamas).
They have been using "Shehabs" since 2021 (officially, the Hamas combat wing confirmed their use only in 2022). The drone can fly for 250 km and carry a combat load of up to 30 kg. Two years ago, the presence of such drones was quite an unpleasant surprise for Israelis. Now it is the same "war horse" as many other types of weapons.
Source @rybar