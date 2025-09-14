BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Charlie Kirk & Revelation's Martyrs
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
69 views • 7 days ago

I'm sensing that God allowed his Son to be executed in a graphic public way to cause people to choose life with God or death and hell. The demons wanted to kill God. I'm sensing God allowed Charlie Kirk to represent His Son in a graphic public execution to teach us one more time just like many other martyrs. The Diviners, Witches and the Liberals are advertising Trump will be next. As I read Revelation 17, Trump is the Seventh King and will serve a short time. Trump is viewed as a father figure to Charlie. The final battle will pit the forces of Death and Hell Vs. The God of Life. Evil will attempt to kill God by killing all of God's seed. Martyrs. They will fail.

trumpdemonsbible prophecyrevelationcharlie kirkmartyrsend of dayswitches
