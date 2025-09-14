Charlie Kirk & Revelation's Martyrs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sensing that God allowed his Son to be executed in a graphic public way to cause people to choose life with God or death and hell. The demons wanted to kill God. I'm sensing God allowed Charlie Kirk to represent His Son in a graphic public execution to teach us one more time just like many other martyrs. The Diviners, Witches and the Liberals are advertising Trump will be next. As I read Revelation 17, Trump is the Seventh King and will serve a short time. Trump is viewed as a father figure to Charlie. The final battle will pit the forces of Death and Hell Vs. The God of Life. Evil will attempt to kill God by killing all of God's seed. Martyrs. They will fail.