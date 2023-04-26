Devin Nunes: Mike Morrell & Anthony Blinken’s involvement in Hunter Biden laptop coverup

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes reacts to the newest evidence that ties former CIA Acting Director Mike Morell and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the coverup over the Hunter Biden laptop in 2020.
