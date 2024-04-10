David Icke Interview - Zionist Infiltration Of Judaism, Weaponized Migration & Mainstream Alt Media

The Last American Vagabond





April 10, 2024





Joining me today is David Icke, here to discuss what he has coined as the Mainstream Alternative Media (MAMs) and how it is being used to control perception and drive establishment agendas. We also discuss the highly contentious issue of Zionism and how these two topics intersect. We highlight Zionism's manipulation of Judaism, as well as its roots in what David calls the Sabbatean Cult. This is a very real foundational aspect of Zionism that historically has inserted itself into foreign religions or foreign governments in the interest of surreptitiously perusing their agendas, typically at the expense of the foreign entity. An important spotlight into that very point is our discussion of weaponized migration, the US Southern border, and how this all leads back to the same problem.





All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/david-icke-interview-4-8-24





