America, an Occult Nation

Beginning prior to 1776 America was steered by occultists, like Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, etc. who designed Washington DC, etc to be an occult symbol.
America never was a Christian nation, as we've been taught, but a nation under Satan's rule. The symbol on the dollar is one proof of many.
Dr. Tom Horn exposes the treachery of the United States of America.