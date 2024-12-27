THE CLIMATE LIE EXPOSED! - IMF Calls For Global Economic Lockdowns & Famine To Save Planet!

GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561





USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 15%!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the economy crushing restrictions that The IMF wants to enforce on countries worldwide as more and more o the climate lie gets exposed for the fraud that it is.

A recent arctic ice study shows that the data doesn't add up. The ice in the arctic is 26% larger than 2012.

The media does not want to talk about this but it completely debunks the propaganda spread for three decades about the ice caps melting and the world warming.

First in the 1970s they said we're entering into an Ice Age. Then they said in the 1990s and 2000s that the world was warming and New York City would be under water by 2012. Now they continue to push this myth despite blatant evidence the world is cooling.

Perhaps, weather changes naturally as we've been saying for decades.

But this doesn't fit the MSM narrative as governments worldwide attempt to bring in insane carbon restrictions, Net Zero laws that ban meat and travel as well and rationing of food on digital IDs as governments worldwide devastate the farming industry, bulldoze the grid and force people into desperation.

A few days of calm weather in Germany has devastated the grid as they become dependent on wind power. It's pathetic.

The IMF is pushing economy crushing restrictions and the UN just passed alongside 193 countries the Pact For The Future which ensures carbon credits, digital IDs, rations and control of people's bank accounts.





Also, 31 billion pounds of green funds have gone missing from the World Bank.





If you're not prepared now, it's time to start stocking up.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2024