10 Minute Full body Home workout without weights 01

This is the exercise only portion of one of my 10 minute routines.
Basics:
1 minute exercise at 50% beginner, 80% intermediate, 100% Olympic effort.
1 minute rest.
Depending on your fitness level you may want to increase the rest time, decrease the rest time or take no rest between exercises. Target HR= (220-age)*0.75.