More Unbelievably Evil LIES that have been used by Big Pharma to push their Poisons

The fact that a lynch mob has not yet formed around drug manufacturing plants amazes me still! Few can even imagine this kind of Evil

Everyone who exists to supposedly "Help you" in some way, is actually someone steering you off a cliff!

It is just like these supposed "philanthropists," who claim to be helping the world, when in fact they are using their "philanthropy" to get close enough to their VICTIMS to do real harm!

Evil is REAL folks!