Replacement Therapy: Change or Corruption? | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 73

In this episode of the Free Thinkers podcast, Del and Rusty talk about the pressing issue of congressional insider trading and corruption that permeate both sides of the political spectrum, with representatives actively betting agains set success of the USA.





Shifting gears, Rusty introduces the concept of "replacement therapy," highlighting the importance of replacing negative thoughts and influences with positive and uplifting content. They talk about the impact of media consumption on our mindset, revealing how intentional positivity can empower us to navigate challenges by focusing on building a firm foundation of self-identity and embracing a mindset of growth and encouragement.





From addressing systemic issues to cultivating a mindset of purposeful action, this episode equips listeners with tools to drive personal growth and raise the tide of positivity. Discover how intentional positivity and actionable insights can lead to transformative impact.





