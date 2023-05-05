BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
12 views • 05/05/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2g9009c87b

In 2017, China enacted a cybersecurity law that requires any foreign company, regardless of the type of data, to store it in a government-designated data center. Companies such as Apple and Amazon are required to comply with this regulation. This means that for every Chinese person in China who uses an Apple device, their data essentially falls under the control of the Chinese Communist Party.

在2017年，中国颁布了一部网络安全法，要求任何外国公司，不论什么类型的数据，都必须存储在政府指定的数据中心。苹果、亚马逊等公司都必须遵守这项规定。这意味着在中国，每一个使用苹果设备的中国人，他们的数据基本上都属于中国共产党的控制。

@alphawarrior @s7gril

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #@AlphaWarrior #AvaChen #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
