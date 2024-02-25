What Jesus was like aged 26.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lifted from Archaeological Writings of the Sanharin. Translated in 1913. Gamaliel interviews with Mary, Joseph other witnesses of Jesus aged around 26 with his friend Lazarus who in the gospel's dies and is raised by Jesus from death.
Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.