URGENT WARNING! 2 Reasons I NEVER EVER Buy Shredded Cheese!
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
1158 views • 02/24/2024

MIRRORED  from Cooking At Pam's Place

17 Jan 2024 

These are the 2 Reasons I NEVER EVER buy Shredded Cheese!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKtQbQNszkw

📌A little Natamycin information:  It is used for the treatment of fungal infections in humans. Natamycin is the only antifungal medication approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Natamycin is a macrolide antifungal used to treat fungal infections of the eye. According to the Mayo Clinic Natamycin belongs to the group of medicines called antifungals. It is used to treat some types of fungus infections of the eye and is available only with your doctor's prescription.

Natamycin (a/k/a Natacyn) is used to treat keratitis (cornea infection), blepharitis (eyelid infection), or conjunctivitis (pink eye) that's due to a fungal infection.

The preservative appears on Whole Food’s “Unacceptable Ingredients for Food” list and has been barred from products sold by the grocery chain since 2003.

My All-Purpose Prep Seasoning https.www.ShopCookingAtPamsPlace.com 

