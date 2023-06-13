THE BEST Ukraine/Russia/NATO summary I have seen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Redacted with Clayton Morris interviews Scott Ritter on "NATO's war on Russia has failed". It is a super-awesome comprehensive overview.
ASSUMING that the objective was to strengthen NATO, USofA and/or Ukraine while weakening Russia, the opposite has happened.
Watching this video covers that extremely well.
Not mentioned is the possibility that the Globalists want a really strong Russian military and are currently building that. Are they making great series of mistakes or is this what they want?