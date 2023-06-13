BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE BEST Ukraine/Russia/NATO summary I have seen
Bitterroot Bugler
Bitterroot Bugler
203 followers
121 views • 06/13/2023

Redacted with Clayton Morris interviews Scott Ritter on "NATO's war on Russia has failed". It is a super-awesome comprehensive overview. 

ASSUMING that the objective was to strengthen NATO, USofA and/or Ukraine while weakening Russia, the opposite has happened.

Watching this video covers that extremely well.

Not mentioned is the possibility that the Globalists want a really strong Russian military and are currently building that.  Are they making great series of mistakes or is this what they want?

Keywords
deep statewarukrainenuclear warworld wargeopolitics4th generation
