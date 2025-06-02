Earthquakes and Super Volcanos

Brought to you by the Continuing Church of God





Is a black swan just another pretty bird? Well, yes, but a black swan event has a totally different meaning. A black swan event is described by Britannica.com as: A black swan event is an unexpected and highly impactful event. It is characterized by its extreme rarity, severe consequences, and the tendency for people to rationalize it only in hindsight. Would a massive earthquake or the eruption of a super volcano qualify as a black swan event? The answer is yes. One black swan event that poses a risk right now is the massive super volcanos long overdue to erupt and another black swan event is the tectonic plates that are generating incredible pressure as they grind against each other and will result in massive earthquakes. The United States has both the massive Yellowstone super volcano and the San Andreas Fault as well as Ring of Fire. Could a black swan event jeopardize the very existence of the United States? Is it possible one or more events could set the United States up for an invasion from the King of the North? Does the Bible foretell of an earthquake so large and powerful that mountains are leveled and the islands fled away? The beginning of these events is referred to as "The Beginning of Sorrows" and will lead up to the "Great Tribulation". These are some of the many signs Jesus gave us to help prepare us for His return. Dr. Thiel gives us understanding of some of the signs to watch for as he goes into detail on these events and shines the light of Bible Prophecy on helping the Christian understand the times we are in and prepare for Christ's return.





https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/yellowstone-supervolcano-cascadia-subduction-zone-new-madrid-fault-and-san-andreas-earthquake-risk-what-is-the-us-was-hit-by-more-than-one-big-one/