70 people were Killed and about 300 were Injured as a result of attack on Khan Yunis refugee camp - part 5

The Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on the Al-Mawasi area near the city of Khan Yunis, where a refugee camp was located.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 70 people were killed and about 300 were injured as a result of the attack on the refugee camp. Dozens of victims continue to be trapped under the rubble of buildings.

Cynthia there was some extra info on the first 3 videos. The attack was an assassination attempt for one man using Bunker Busters in a tent refugee area. To kill a Hamas leader supposedly, but it killed and injured so many, as part of the true war to Genocide, all Palestinians. We know how that goes.:

In an official statement, the occupation army: We have not confirmed the assassination of Muhammad Al-Deif.

Taking the risk to kill this many people with such uncertainty just shows what kind of regime that is.

Adding: War criminal Benjamin Netenyahu in an official statement:

➡️I blessed Al-Mawasi’s operation after the Shin Bit presented it last night.

➡️I made sure that there were no hostages before I gave approval to carry out the operation.

➡️Achieving victory over Hamas is a prerequisite for victory over the Iranian axis.

➡️The war will end only when we achieve all its goals, and we will not stop it a second before that.

➡️I do not obstruct the completion of any deal, and if there is a good deal, we must stick to the principles we have set.

➡️I did not add any clause to the original clauses that were present in the original deal proposal.

➡️We are now in a phase of positive progress in the war, and it is not right to stop it now.