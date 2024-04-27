Campus Uprisings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The protests seen across the country of Anti-Israel hatred is driven by deep pocketed businessmen. War is good business. The anti-Israel hatred is designed to bring the United States into a Middle Eastern war of which that there will be no end. We must avoid this war at all costs, and stop funding it.