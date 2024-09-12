❗️PUTIN: Countries that Approve use of their Long-Range Missiles to strike the Russian territory will be considered a party to the conflict!

❗️Vladimir Putin just announced that the countries that approve the use of their long-range missiles to strike the Russian territory will be considered a party to the conflict!

The U.S. intends to adjust its position on the weapons provided to Ukraine, Blinken said, commenting on the prospects of lifting restrictions on strikes with American weapons deep into Russia.

Putin Warns West Risks ‘War’ if It Backs Ukraine Long-Range Strikes

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2024/09/12/putin-warns-west-risks-war-if-it-backs-ukraine-long-range-strikes-a86355

The US may allow Ukraine to use British and French long-range missiles for strikes deep into Russia but not American ones - The Times

Text of Putin:

Putin on the authorization by the United States and the United Kingdom of Western weapons strikes on Russian territory:

There is an attempt to substitute concepts. Because we are not talking about authorizing or prohibiting the Kiev regime from striking Russian territory. It already does so with the help of drones and other means.

But when it comes to the use of Western-made long-range precision weapons, that's a completely different story. The fact is that, as I have already mentioned and any experts will confirm this (both in our country and in the West), the Ukrainian army is not capable of striking with modern long-range Western-made precision systems. It cannot do it. This is possible only with the use of intelligence from satellites, which Ukraine does not have - this is data only from satellites of either the European Union or the United States, in general, from NATO satellites. This is the first thing.

The second, and very important, maybe the key one, is that only NATO servicemen can make flight assignments to these missile systems. Ukrainian servicemen cannot do this. And so this is not a question of allowing the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons or not. It's about deciding that NATO countries are directly involved in a military conflict or not.

If this decision is made, it will mean nothing but direct participation of NATO countries, the United States, European countries in the war in Ukraine. This is their direct participation. And this, of course, significantly changes the very essence, the very nature of the conflict. It will mean that NATO countries, the United States and European countries are at war with Russia. And if that is the case, then, bearing in mind the change in the very essence of this conflict, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be posed to us.





