Here's A Shocker-The Drones Are A Psyop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The drones are to make everyone afraid so when they ban them no one will care. https://rss.com/podcasts/cgp/?page=-chasing ghosts podcast. Shawn Ryan/Sarah Adams-trained al queda in america now...and we paid for them!-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T50pRCNaQCA Gab page, Shitshow, the post about the drones-https://gab.com/SSexpress/posts/113652489928894885