False Teachings Exposed: Woman Pastor Claims Abortion is OK + Parents Win in Virginia | EpiSOLO #18
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
3 followers
7 views • 08/09/2023

I cover the most demonic false preaching I have ever heard from a woman "pastor" who claims abortion is sacred and Godly. Parents get a W in Virginia as director of a local library resigns amid outrage from parents for porn in the kids section.


Links discussed

https://www.dailywire.com/news/virginia-library-director-resigns-after-parents-called-for-defunding-over-pornographic-childrens-books


DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty

CashApp: $jesusandliberty


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Instagram: @jesusandliberty

Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticsjesusabortionprolifechristianitychurchcultureculturewarchristianpodcastbestchristianpodcaststopchristianpodcasts
