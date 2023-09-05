Distress of Nations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 3rd, 2021
Pastor Dean Odle teaches about the distress that will come upon the nations in the end times. Christians must remember to choose faith over fear, and hope steadfast in Jesus.
"But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by." Luke 21:9