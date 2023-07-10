House Freedom Caucus votes to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Politico congressional reporter Olivia Beavers offers three reasons that likely led to the expulsion of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from the House Freedom Caucus on 'Sunday Night in America.'
#foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html