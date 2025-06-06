BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Return Of The 'Maryland Dad'
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
62 views • 3 months ago

Dems’ poster child for persecution is actually the persecutor.

They demand that we accept their narrative.

Every narrative that they feed us turns out to be horribly wrong.

They don’t give a f*** whether they’re telling the truth or not.

They brainwashed themselves — and have been lying to us forever.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Five (6 June 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6373964505112

Keywords
democratshuman traffickinggreg gutfeldillegal immigrationdeportationbrainwashingms-13illegal alienhuman smugglingel salvadorwife beaterhuman smugglerhuman traffickergang memberillegal migrantbad hombremigrant criminalmigrant gangbangercriminal migrantmigrant gangstermaryland manmaryland dadgang banger
