© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump Indicted by N.Y. Grand Jury
A Lawyer For Donald Trump Said Thursday He’s Been Told That The Former President Has Been Indicted In New York On Charges Involving Payments Made During The 2016 Presidential Campaign To Silence Claims Of An Extramarital Sexual Encounter.
🔗 Full Article:
https://apnews.com/article/trump-hush-money-new-york-indictment-election-027d0e5ac1881a4c55c6379deae75faa