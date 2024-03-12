Are WOMEN a PART of the 144000 ARMY of OVERCOMERS

Are women going to be a part of the 144,000 Man child company of the last days? The answer is absolutely yes they are. What is their role then? In this video we're going to go over what Revelation is saying in simplistic terms and compare it to Adam and Eve in the book of Genesis. Now that's a switch. It is high time we realize the importance of women and what their role is. I hope I can bring this out in the way I'm seeing it in my head.

You can also go to my YouTube channel for all the same videos and I will give a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/GHG5EGpCqb0?si=gwbrWSLlMTDfiIxE You can also email me for questions or comments at [email protected] further study about prophecy and our walk with the king and are growing with him and many many more subjects most have never heard of is that the warning website with the following link larrygmeguiar2.com