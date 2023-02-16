Courage - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti-White Racism In America

3. CourageFacing facts about anti-white racism, white envy, and white lies is hard.

The term “black denial” or “talk to the hand”, is used to describe “the defensive reactions so many black people have when their anti-white racial worldviews, positions, or advantages are questioned or challenged.

For a lot of black people, just suggesting that being black has meaning will trigger a deep, defensive response. That defensiveness serves to maintain both their comfort and position in an anti-white racially inequitable society from which black benefit.

Reckoning with shame, blame, guilt, and anger takes courage and vulnerability. Black vulnerability is when blacks feel uncertainty, risk, or emotional exposure. Black courage is when blacks try to act brave but feel afraid at the exact same time. When black people acknowledge and embrace their vulnerability and courage they can begin to overcome their anti-white racists feelings, thoughts, and ideas.

https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/10-keys-to-overcome-anti-whiten-racism

