7 Days To The Kingdom
11Lavette11
691 followers
1965 views • 03/05/2023

This video will talk about how to relate the planets to your chakras in daily life using astrology . It also goes through the Biblical references in 2 Baruch ( link below ) on God speaking telling Baruch exactly how to do a fast to open the pineal gland 3rd eye God door . It becomes apparent why 2 Baruch was excluded from the Bible !

link to 2 Baruch ~ http://www.pseudepigrapha.com/pseudepigrapha/2Baruch.html

If my videos have helped you please consider becoming a sponsor or making a donation to help me keep bringing them to you . Info below

Great links below !

Stellarium link it's free

 http://www.stellarium.org/

 free bitcoin faucet , free satochi every hour , bitcoin mining

https://freebitco.in/?r=6090318

Video link on how to find your cross on stellarium

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlL692D1isk&t=2s

Planetary Linguistics , learn the names of the planets NEW LINK !

http://users.ece.northwestern.edu/~pred/TNP/nineplanets/days.html


Vedic Planetary Positions

 http://www.drikpanchang.com/tables/pl...


Word Origins Etymology

 http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?a...


alchemy website

https://www.alchemywebsite.com/


meet and greet video to connect with others in your part of the world

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFYZgT6rIA&t=7s




To make a donation or becoming a sponsor . I have paypal used as Money to friends and family or as a gift and Venmo too just use my email address below for both . Postal Money Orders are accepted but sorry no checks or bank instruments of any kind .


do not email me @

[email protected] ~ only good for paypal or venmo

( i am currently locked out of the email account for now , it is still good for paypal & venmo ) i will have an alternate email listed above , my PO Box is here if you need to contact me personally and or privately otherwise the comment section i do not get notifications i have to go back and look for myself so patience is required .


New Mailing Address !

Lavette Hawkins

PO Box 1261

Atoka , Oklahoma 74525


Links for the flash drive library

it is free for all


UK ANCHOR :

[email protected]


US ANCHOR :

[email protected]


US ANCHOR :

[email protected]


AUSTRALIAN ANCHOR :

 [email protected]


US ANCHOR:

[email protected]


CANADA ANCHOR

[email protected]


SWEDEN / DENMARK / FINLAND ANCHOR

[email protected]


GERMANY ANCHOR

[email protected]


US ANCHOR

 [email protected]

for mailed flash drive

cloud download location

Instructions for Downloaders

—————————————-

Send an email to [email protected], requesting a download link for the flash drive library. I will reply with a link to the books that expires in 3 days.


cloud link to library courtesy of Gina and Darryl !


How it works is people just need to send an email to.... [email protected] ........they then send you a link (link is set to expire in 3 days) and you simply download the content you want.



