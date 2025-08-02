© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Juventus vs Reggiana | Historic Serie A Showdowns & Head‑to‑Head
Explore the history of Juventus vs Reggiana clashes. Juventus leads the rivalry with 4 wins, 2 draws, and no losses—their last meeting was a 3–1 Serie A win in January 1997. Learn about Reggiana's rise, past Serie A seasons, and memorable matches. ⚽🇮🇹
#Juventus #Reggiana #SerieAHistory #JuventusVsReggiana #HeadToHead #FootballRivalry #HistoricMatches #ItalianFootball #JuveHistory #ACReggiana