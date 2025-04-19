BrightLearn - West's Economic Failures, an interview with Fadi Lama

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this profound interview, Dr. Fadi Lama, author of "Why the West Can't Win: From Bretton Woods to a Multipolar World," delves into the structural failures of Western economies, the critical role of energy consumption in real economic output, the loss of sovereignty to central banks, and the geopolitical shifts favoring countries like Russia, Iran and China, while critiquing the West's self-destructive policies and calling for a return to principles of free competition and sustainable growth.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com