Urgent Communication Neural Technology / DARPA N3 Project

We have another emergency against mankind

Sarah Westall joins Christopher James for a powerful discussion

The Powers that be can hack into our bodies worldwide

Mankind literally hangs in the balance

Knowledge is power Sarah brings it to world on silver platter





Please support Sarah Westall substack sign up at https://sarahwestall.com/





Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream





YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."

https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/