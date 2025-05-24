RUSSIA LAUNCHES MASS PRODUCTION OF ANTI-DRONE RIFLES & EW SYSTEMS

Bars-Sarmat Scientific Center has begun serial production of cutting-edge counter-drone tech, its chief, "Kongo," reveals.

🛡New Systems Include:

🔺 Portable anti-drone rifles (disrupt UAV signals)

🔺 Vehicle-mounted EW systems (protect convoys/installations)

Adding:

💥 RUSSIA’S SU-57 LEVELS UP AS AI TAKES PILOT’S SEAT

The Su-57 fifth-generation fighter has been equipped with AI, which is actually the warplane’s co-pilot, a spokesperson for Russia’s Rosoboronexport arms exporter told Sputnik.

Why is AI needed?

🟠“The system is designed to provide a pilot with prompts in specific situations and tactical moments.”

🟠AI assists the pilot by taking on some tasks during routine flights, such as navigation along route points and management of flight systems.

🟠It allows the pilot to focus during combat on more important tasks, such as weapon deployment.

🟠“The decision to use weapons remains with the pilot,” the spokesperson stressed.

Adding from 'The Times': Putin's new electronic gun downs drones like a rope

Russia leads world with unjammable UAVs — The Times