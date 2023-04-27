BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Dark Side of Green Energies [2020 - Jean-Louis Perez & Guillaume Pitron]
divideetimpera
divideetimpera
28 followers
04/27/2023

https://www.aljazeera.com/program/featured-documentaries/2020/9/7/the-dark-side-of-green-energy


Faced with climate change, many countries have embarked on the energy transition.

Since the COP21 in 2015, which set demanding targets for reducing greenhouse gases, green energies have been on the rise.

The electric car has thus become the mascot of this revolution. But manufacturers remain discreet about the carbon footprint of their cars marked "zero emission". Because not only do they consume electricity that is not always clean, but they also consume rare metals such as cobalt or lithium, the extraction of which causes havoc on the other side of the world.

In China, for example, champion of rare metals, in Heilongjiang province, a carpet of toxic dust covers agricultural regions.

climate changeglobal warminggovernmentnwonew world orderrothschildrockefellerslaveryal goregreen energymetalsbill gatessustainabilitygretalithiumraw materials
