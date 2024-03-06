BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Washington State Government Wants Firearms Completely Banned.
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Tami's Topics Of The Week
45 views • 03/06/2024

Even though I don't even plan to stay in this state for much longer, this boils the blood regardless. The state government has figured out a way to ban all.firearm sales in the next two years, passage of a bill that renders legal dealers unable to continue doing business here and having to flee to other locations. Of course that pride flag waving communist Inslee will sign it gleefully as well.

gun rightssecond amendmentfirearmsbannedgod given rightsinslee
