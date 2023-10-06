© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Devin Nunes: Speaker McCarthy’s removal was ‘long in the making’
Former Congressman and Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes says he believes Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) likely knew a motion to vacate was “long planned.” “There’s no one that I know that’s credible says that this is a good thing for the Republican party. It looks ridiculous,” says Nunes.
