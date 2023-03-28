BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
They killed people with the lies about COVID-19, says Scott Atlas, MD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
495 views • 03/28/2023

“They killed people  with the lies.” “… they [LIED] about the infection fatality [rate]…" “… they [LIED] and said everyone was at high risk." “… they [LIED] saying  you could not get any protection after  recovering from [COVID]." “… [ they LIED  about masks…] “… [ they LIED  about lockdowns…] “They LIED about [there being] a consensus  by using censorship.” “They colluded with  social media  to take down truth…“ “The W.H.O. LIED  and said China  was being transparent.” “The W.H.O. LIED and said there was no human to human transmission.” “The W.H.O. LIED  and said masks and lockdowns were the  right strategy.” “The W.H.O. praised China for being the pinnacle of transparency and truth.” “In [China’s] barbaric lockdowns, imprisoning their own people,  the W.H.O. said this is the new standard.” “They killed people with the lies.” Scott Atlas, MD, health care policy advisor, Stanford University, with Tucker Carlson on 24 March 2023.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

tucker carlsoncovid liesscott atlas md
