They killed people with the lies about COVID-19, says Scott Atlas, MD

“They killed people with the lies.” “… they [LIED] about the infection fatality [rate]…" “… they [LIED] and said everyone was at high risk." “… they [LIED] saying you could not get any protection after recovering from [COVID]." “… [ they LIED about masks…] “… [ they LIED about lockdowns…] “They LIED about [there being] a consensus by using censorship.” “They colluded with social media to take down truth…“ “The W.H.O. LIED and said China was being transparent.” “The W.H.O. LIED and said there was no human to human transmission.” “The W.H.O. LIED and said masks and lockdowns were the right strategy.” “The W.H.O. praised China for being the pinnacle of transparency and truth.” “In [China’s] barbaric lockdowns, imprisoning their own people, the W.H.O. said this is the new standard.” “They killed people with the lies.” Scott Atlas, MD, health care policy advisor, Stanford University, with Tucker Carlson on 24 March 2023.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

