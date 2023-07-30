BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Riccardo Bosi: Next Phase Of Operations
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
623 views • 07/30/2023

A big thank you to Galactic Larrikins for putting this video together.

Ladies and gentlemen of Australia, the future; it is now in our hands.

We have a choice to remain slaves to an evil beyond description; to consign our children and grandchildren to lives of rape, torture and murder for the Cabal’s pleasure and profit.

Or we participate in the liberation of our country and establish for the first time in our history a truly sovereign nation governed by representatives who answer to every man and woman and child of Australia.


AustraliaOne Party | Next Phase Of Operations (18 July 2023)

https://rumble.com/v33bdvh-australiaone-party-next-phase-of-operations-18-july-2023.html

freedomrule of lawlibertyevildeep statecabalthe planglobalismwwg1wgaliberationuprisingtyrannynationalismsovereigntyindependencepatriotismenslavementmilitary operationwhite hatncswicaustralia onelaw of warriccardo bosiglobal alliancebelligerent occupation
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

