MK Ultra and Ritual Abuse Survivor Elisa E: Her Story and Testimony about AI

Elisa E. Joins Max to discuss her experiences as a survivor of MK Ultra and Ritual Abuse. Elisa’s abuse occurred in Navy and Airforce bases in the USA. She was trained for sex and killing, and began recovering memories at age 46. Elisa speaks about AI and the myriad mind control patents out there beginning in the 1940’s and their evolution into nanotech, which we receive via vaccines, chemtrails, food and water that can insert thoughts into our minds. Alters can now be triggered remotely via this technology. Elisa explains how black magic and technology work together and how everything is turned into a weapon against us.
Book:
https://logosophiabooks.com/book/our-life-beyond-mkultra-then-and-now/
UI Freeing Hearts and Minds Relief Fund: https://www.unitedintentions.org/
My WordPress site: https://ourlifebeyondmkultra.wordpress.com/
