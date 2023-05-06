RED ALERT - EMERGENCY podcast update - Bakhmut firebombed, Russia and USA playing dangerous game of nuclear escalation as US border MASS INVASION just days away

- 700,000 illegals gathering on US border for mass invasion next week

- Gonzalo Lira arrested by Ukrainian police to silence dissenting views

- Huge incendiary firebombing of Bakhmut by Russian forces

- Russia's Wagner group threatens to evacuate Bakhmut, claims has run out of ammo

- Ukraine appears to be planning massive counteroffensive

- Attempted drone assassination of Putin failed

- Medvedev is threatening nuclear retaliation against the west

- Russia appears increasingly desperate and irrational, may have been triggered by the drone attack

- We are on the verge of nuclear world war, closer than ever before in the history of the world

- US govt. appears to be provoking Russia at max effort, may carry out nuclear false flag





