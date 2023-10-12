⚡ALERT STAY HOME THIS WEEKEND... US MILITARY SILENTLY AMASSING AROUND IRAN

Canadian Prepper





Oct 11, 2023





They are about to do something really stupid.





STOCK UP ON FREEZEDRY FOOD (EXTREME DEMAND)

USE DISCOUNT CODE 'CanadianPrepper' for 15% off Freezedry Wholesale before this goes into effect.

https://tinyurl.com/nhhtddh6





STOCKPILE FOOD BECAUSE THE GOVERNMENT IS

SURVIVALPREPPER for 10% off / Premium Survival/ Emergency Equipment

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/food?shpxid=9def6cdc-b849-4388-9f5e-7873a3a51a1b





NUCLEAR EQUIPMENT

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/search?type=product&q=nuclear*





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8uOYwbW8mM