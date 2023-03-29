Nevada Cannabis Sales Update

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Although Nevada is a smaller market in total cannabis sales, their immense tourism industry puts them at the top of the list for cannabis sales per capita.
Headset's report will explore sales, product categories, pricing trends, demographic data, and more.
Show Notes:
A deep dive of the Nevada cannabis market
https://www.headset.io/industry-reports/a-deep-dive-of-the-nevada-cannabis-market#formula1
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/tDwpmjLYhGA