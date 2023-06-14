Today was Flag Day 6/14/23:

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The weather here, the GEO-Engineering. Federal Indictment of Trump and the Presidential Records Act. The alien video I put up. The Farmer's Market. The movie; 10 Cloverfield Lane.....God Bless us....Note: The video of the alien, crash in Vegas, I showed isn't real I found out from TheOrionLines.com The other two videos that I didn't show, because it would be to hard to see, those are real and you can see them at The Orion Lines.