8/11/2023 【Roy on the @WayneDupreeShow】Roy Guo: The CCP uses the BGY Scheme to bribe and seduce important people, such as U.S. officials. That’s why these compromised individuals are unable to make decisions that represent the interests of the American people when making policies!
#BGY #CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP
8/11/2023 【罗伊做客Wayne Dupree Show节目】罗伊：中共用蓝金黄计划收买、色诱美国官员等重要人物，所以被收买的这些人在制定政策时，无法做出代表美国人民利益的决定！
#蓝金黄 #中共 #中国人不等于中共 #消灭中共