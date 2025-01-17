Martyr Al-Hathaleen Tent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The tent was built 70 years ago, the Zionist occupation demolished it months ago and intends to demolish it and steal what remains of the land. The tent was the address of guests and visitors to Khirbet Umm al-Khair in Masafer Yatta, and the martyr Suleiman Al-Hathalin, the owner of the tent, was one of the resistance fighters against settlement.
Interviews: Tariq Al-Hathalin: A citizen of Khirbet Umm al-Khair Al-Moatasem Al-Hathalin: A citizen of Khirbet Umm al-Khair
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 12/01/2025
