Escaping England’s Tyranny – Can the US Escape Europe’s Tyrannical Grasp? w/ Thomas Corbett Dillion

Thomas Corbett Dillion, former advisor to Boris Johnson, joins the program to discuss the incredible tyranny ongoing in Europe and England. He explains how he "escaped England" to come to the United States where there is more freedom. We discuss what is happening to our freedoms and whether this cycle of tyranny will end in the United States and Europe. You learn more about Dillon at https://thomas-corbett-dillon.com

