[Jun 23, 2017] TestingTheGlobe's first balloon launch (40.2K views on YouTube!)
46 views • 6 months ago
OK. Here it is. The first time I've ever been part of a weather balloon launch. Rick Hummer and I joined forces with Victor Brewer (of The Explosive Truth YouTube channel) and his friends to see what the Earth really looks like at over 118,000 feet when shot with a camera equipped with a NON-fish-eye lens. I know it's a long "high-light video" but I've condensed about 5 hours worth of our adventure into less than an hour and a half. Hopefully, you will feel like you were right there with us sharing in the excitement. To get the full picture of what we were doing, please watch the previous two videos I put up before this one.
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
