URGENT! Change all Variable Rate Debts to Fixed Rates, Hyperinflation Coming... - by Lynette Zang

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Corporate Bankruptcies just surpassed the total for all of last year. We are in a debt-based system, and the impact of raising interest rates is now starting to be felt in a big way.
0:00 Corporate Bankruptcies
2:00 Distressed Debt
4:32 Domestic Banks Tighten
5:55 New Zombies
9:18 What About The Consumer
13:59 Student Loan Pause Ends
15:36 Gold Price & US Debt
Youtube Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOMFAP1YL3E