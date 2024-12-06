BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rhodiola: The High Performance Biohacker’s Herb
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 6 months ago

This adaptogenic herbal stimulant has been used as an energy-boosting agent in Russia and China for centuries. It balances the autonomic nervous system, enhancing stress-management capacity along with empowering the immune system and combating fatigue.

Having read a couple of books and innumerable studies about herbal adaptogens, I can name Rhodiola as the best herbal adaptogen. If you want to take one herb to enhance your overall health, this is it.


3:05 State of the Science

3:49 Stimulating Nutraceutical

6:35 Mood Enhancer

7:46 Anti-Fatigue Agent

11:50 Neuroprotection

13:27 On Cognition

15:04 Rosavins vs Salidrosides

16:32 On Sleep

17:04 Generalized Anxiety Disorder

17:59 Depression

19:08 Longevity

22:07 Physical Performance

22:55 Cognition vs Memory

25:15 Nicotine Withdrawal

27:31 Binge Eating

28:11 Mechanism of Action

29:27 History and Origin

30:15 Sex Hack

31:03 Safe During Pregnancy?

38:55 Sources & Pricing

42:48 Aesthetics

43:24 Usage and Dosage

44:56 Cofactors

50:15 Side Effects

51:24 Conclusion


Read Rhodiola Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 Rhodiola

Powdered http://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-Aff

Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-DW

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-AMZ

UK & EU https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-EU-UK

Keywords
healthherbsadaptogensrhodiola
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy